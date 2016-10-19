CHICAGO (AP) — Phil Chess, co-founder of a Chicago record label that amassed perhaps the most influential blues catalog, has died. He was 95.

Nephew Craig Glicken told the Chicago Sun-Times on Wednesday that Chess died overnight in Tucson, Arizona.

Chess and his brother, Leonard, founded Chess Records in 1950, a label that included such stalwarts as Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, Chuck Berry and Etta James.

The brothers started out with a liquor store, then ran a nightclub and music venue and eventually got into the music recording business, though neither had ever played an instrument.

Their label’s first release was a Gene Ammons’ version of “My Foolish Heart.” Then came Muddy Waters’ “Rollin’ Stone” — a song so influential it became the name of the English rock band and the magazine.