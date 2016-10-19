CHICAGO (AP) — Phil Chess, co-founder of a Chicago record label that amassed perhaps the most influential blues catalog, has died. He was 95.
Nephew Craig Glicken told the Chicago Sun-Times on Wednesday that Chess died overnight in Tucson, Arizona.
Chess and his brother, Leonard, founded Chess Records in 1950, a label that included such stalwarts as Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, Chuck Berry and Etta James.
The brothers started out with a liquor store, then ran a nightclub and music venue and eventually got into the music recording business, though neither had ever played an instrument.
Most Read Stories
- Woman charged after wild brawl leads captain to turn Bremerton ferry around
- Seahawks' Pete Carroll on Atlanta asking NFL to review last play: 'We won't send that play in'
- Richard Sherman meltdown? Seahawks say they’ll push through it and stay on course | Larry Stone WATCH
- FBI recovers sexually exploited children, adults in Washington; 14 people arrested WATCH
- What national media are saying about Richard Sherman and the Seahawks after beating the Falcons
Their label’s first release was a Gene Ammons’ version of “My Foolish Heart.” Then came Muddy Waters’ “Rollin’ Stone” — a song so influential it became the name of the English rock band and the magazine.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.