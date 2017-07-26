WASHINGTON (AP) — A new study says African-American adults are facing more harassment online than other races and ethnicities in the United States.
A recently released Pew Research Center survey says 25 percent of African-Americans adults — or 1 in 4 — have faced some sort of harassment online based on race or ethnicity.
Only 10 percent of Hispanics and 3 percent of whites say they have faced online harassment.
Fifty-nine percent of black internet users — or nearly 3 out of every 5 — say they have experienced some kind of online harassment, compared with 48 percent of Hispanics and 41 percent of whites.
Nearly 2 out of 5 black internet users — or 38 percent — say they are called offensive names.