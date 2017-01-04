“Dancing with the Stars” pros Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy (MAKS’-ihm shmehr-KAWF’-skee) have welcomed a baby boy.

Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy made his debut Wednesday morning. Both stars tweeted his time of birth as 5:34 a.m. In a statement, the couple says, “This is, without a doubt, the best thing that has ever happened to us!”

The baby’s birth comes a little more than a year after the couple got engaged on stage at a dance show in Miami.