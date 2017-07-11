LIMA, Peru (AP) — Prosecutors in Peru are seeking the arrest of former President Ollanta Humala and his wife on money laundering and conspiracy charges tied to a corruption scandal involving Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.

Prosecutor German Juarez tells The Associated Press that he has asked a judge to jail Humala and former first lady Nadine Heredia for 18 months. He says Tuesday’s request is based on testimony provided in Brazil by the former head of Odebrecht, who said he illegally contributed $3 million to Humala’s 2011 presidential campaign.

The judge in the case has already ordered the arrest of another former president, Alejandro Toledo, for related charges in the scandal.

Humala governed Peru between 2011 and 2016.