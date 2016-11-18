LIMA, Peru (AP) — An American actress who appeared in episodes of “Nashville” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” has been found dead in her hotel room in Peru’s capital.

Police said Thursday they are investigating a possible suicide after Lisa Masters was discovered hanging in her hotel room’s closet. Antidepressants and instructions on her cellphone for contacting her family in the U.S. were also found.

Her manager in New York, Christopher Silveri, confirmed the death on Friday. He said that “we hope those who have had the pleasure of knowing her will see how brightly she shined and will find that light within themselves.”

The 52-year-old actress and model was in Lima for a photo shoot paid for by a cosmetic company.

Raised in Asheville, North Carolina, Masters also appeared in a few episodes of various “Law and Order” shows as well as “Ugly Betty.” A crowdfunding site in her memory has already raised $35,000.