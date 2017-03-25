CLANTON, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a person has been wounded in a shooting at a highway rest stop that involved Alabama law officers.
Alabama’s State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that the gunfire happened early Saturday morning at a rest area off Interstate 65, in the Clanton area.
Authorities said the confrontation began as “an altercation involving a firearm” and that Chilton County sheriff’s deputies were involved in the shooting. No other details were immediately provided.
Authorities said the wounded person was taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham.
Clanton is about 50 miles south of Birmingham.
