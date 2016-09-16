SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Maryland-based Perdue Farms says it will stop the controversial practice of inserting plastic into its male chickens’ nostrils.
In a statement released this week, the company says it will use an alternate method to prevent them from eating the food of nearby hens. Instead of inserting plastic tubes into the male birds, the company will modify its animal feeders.
The company says the current practice will end by January. Arkansas-based Tyson Foods announced earlier this summer that it’s also phasing out the practice.
The method has drawn criticism from animal rights groups such as Compassion Over Killing who say it’s cruel.
The group claimed victory after Perdue’s announcement. But it said it will continue to address other concerns, such as birds being genetically manipulated to produce more meat.
