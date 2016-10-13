SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania zoo has introduced a couple of 3-week-old African penguin chicks that are the first ever born there.

Lehigh Valley Live reports (http://bit.ly/2e0iEos ) the first chick hatched on Sept. 16 and the other came three days later at the Lehigh Valley Zoo in Schnecksville. The genders of the newborns are unknown.

Zoo director of animal operations Richard Rosevear says the only way to tell each chick’s gender is through a DNA analysis with a blood test or feather. The results of the analysis have yet to be returned.

The birds will join the zoo’s penguin colony in about two months once they are fully fledged.

Zoo assistant general curator of animal care Samantha Wegman says the Lehigh Valley has a suitable climate for African penguins.