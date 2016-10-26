HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike is trying to shame trucking firms and other commercial haulers into paying more than $1.5 million in unpaid tolls.

One firm, Green Coast Logistics of South Plainfield, New Jersey, owes the bulk of that money, more than $678,000 stemming from more than 7,000 violations.

The violations occur when vehicles drive through EZPass lanes and don’t have an electronic toll-paying device attached — or don’t have enough money in their EZPass account to cover the tolls.

The turnpike commission on Tuesday listed the top 24 commercial scofflaws, who owe more than $1.5 million stemming from thousands of violations.

Ten of the top 24 are from New Jersey, and eight are from Pennsylvania. The rest are from Virginia, Ohio, Illinois and Arizona.

Green Coast hasn’t commented.