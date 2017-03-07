PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jurors have convicted a children’s aid worker in Philadelphia of gunning down his boss at a bus stop after she confronted him about $42,000 in missing funds.
A judge on Monday sentenced 39-year-old Randolph Sanders to life in prison without parole for the 2015 first-degree murder of 56-year-old Kim Jones.
Jones was shot in the back of the head while she waited for her bus to take her to Turning Points for Children in 2015.
Jurors had seen Sanders tell detectives on videotape that Jones had accused him of mismanaging money and he feared he would be fired. Sanders had testified that he confessed after 30 hours of questioning.
His attorney says he’ll appeal.
