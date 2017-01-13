CORSICA, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to six to 12 months in prison for starving horses.
WJAC reports (http://bit.ly/2jfjZMi) 44-year-old Leonard Hughes, of Corsica, was also ordered Monday to pay fines and restitution.
Thirteen of the 29 horses in his field in western Pennsylvania were seized by Jefferson County humane control in September. Four horses died as a result of neglect.
Hughes pleaded guilty to the animal cruelty charges after initially appealing. He says he takes responsibility for what happened.
Most Read Stories
- Victims’ loved ones share their pain as Mukilteo shooter Allen Ivanov is sentenced to life WATCH
- Amazon plans to hire 100,000 U.S. employees over next 18 months
- Watch: Oregon Zoo animals — even an elephant — frolic in Portland snow WATCH
- Why Portland and not Seattle gets pummeled with snow
- State by state, map shows most binge-watched TV shows
Officers say most of the horses are now fully recovered.
___
Information from: WJAC-TV, http://www.wjactv.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.