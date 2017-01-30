HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A 20-year-old Pennsylvania man faces the potential of a lengthy federal prison sentence after pleading guilty to conspiring to help the Islamic State group and tweeting out a list that identified and targeted people serving in the U.S. military.
Jalil Ibn Ameer Aziz pleaded guilty Monday in Harrisburg federal court to the conspiracy count and to transmitting a communication containing a threat. Both are felonies.
Aziz is a natural born American who was arrested in Harrisburg in December 2015.
The offenses carry a maximum total sentence of 25 years and a $500,000 fine.
His defense lawyer says Aziz is very sorry and calls him a “young kid who was tweeting from his bedroom.”
Federal officials say the service members on the list were notified and appropriate security measures were taken.
