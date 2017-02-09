PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Pennsylvania state senator has used a profanity-laced tweet to defend a fellow state lawmaker in Texas after President Donald Trump joked about destroying the unnamed lawmaker’s career.
Trump told a Texas sheriff during a meeting at the White House on Tuesday that they could “destroy” the career of a lawmaker who’s trying to reform asset-forfeiture laws that critics say police abuse as a funding source.
Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. Daylin Leach tweeted in response that he too opposes civil asset forfeiture and invited the Republican president to destroy his career. He called Trump “loofa-faced” and used a profanity in comparing Trump’s appearance to a gibbon.
Leach’s post went viral and has been retweeted more than 13,000 times.
Most Read Stories
- Nordstrom shares climb despite tweet attack from Trump over Ivanka fashion line
- Moving to Canada is no election-year joke anymore | Danny Westneat
- Watch: Grizzly bear and arctic fox play in Seattle's rare snow at Woodland Park Zoo | Woodland Park Zoo WATCH
- Seattle No. 6 in new ranking of best places to live in U.S.
- Seattle City Council votes to cut ties with Wells Fargo over Dakota Access Pipeline lending VIEW
He tells the Philadelphia Inquirer the reaction “is beyond anything” he could’ve imagined.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.