ANNVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Two representatives of a Pennsylvania restaurant deny that a college student was refused service because he is black.

Just Wing It owner Nikki Meyer and the owner of a second restaurant helping her out spoke Monday about the Jan. 21 confrontation. They say it wasn’t a racial incident.

Lebanon Valley College junior Ricky Bugg Jr. says he and a friend were waiting for their order when Christopher Behney told him he didn’t need their business and used a racial slur. The Annville police chief has called the restaurant’s actions “totally inappropriate” but couldn’t confirm service was denied because Bugg is black.

Behney says he was just repeating a slur first used by the student. He says the two were thrown out for being unruly.

But a college official who also attended the restaurant news conference was kicked out after challenging their account.