LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man is jailed on charges he supplied the heroin that caused his 16-year-old daughter to overdose.
Lancaster police say Kerry Long’s daughter survived, but only after paramedics administered four doses of naloxone, a chemical meant to reverse the effects of heroin intoxication.
The 35-year-old Ephrata man reportedly acknowledged supplying the drugs after the girl told police that her father gave her the drugs that led her to overdose at a Lancaster residence Saturday afternoon.
Online court records don’t list an attorney for Long, who remained jailed Tuesday unable to post $1 million bail on charges of aggravated assault, corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children and heroin possession.
He faces a preliminary hearing Oct. 21.
