Election officials in suburban Philadelphia are questioning the validity of thousands of voter registration applications submitted by a grassroots organizer that works with Democrats, saying they are rife with errors and might not have been turned in on time.

The Delaware County Voter Registration Commission scheduled a hearing for Friday to determine whether the applications were submitted by the Oct. 11 state deadline to register for next week’s election.

At issue are voter registration applications submitted by FieldWorks LLC, which describes itself as a “grassroots organizing company for progressive organizations and Democratic campaigns around the country.”

Court documents show state police obtained a warrant to search FieldWorks’ Delaware County office for evidence of voter registration fraud.

FieldWorks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.