HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania congressman says he is withdrawing his name from consideration to be the national drug czar under President Donald Trump.
Rep. Tom Marino said in a statement Wednesday that he is bowing out from consideration as the next director of national drug control policy because he has a critical illness in his family. The fourth-term Republican, however, says he’ll remain in Congress.
The 64-year-old Marino lives outside Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and is a former county prosecutor who served as U.S. attorney in Pennsylvania’s Middle District under President George W. Bush.
Marino was the first Pennsylvania congressman to endorse Trump in the presidential primary contest.
