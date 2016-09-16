HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Coaches at Pennsylvania’s 14 state universities have authorized a strike, yet the union representing them says it hasn’t set a walkout date and contract talks will continue.
The Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties say 94 percent of the about 97 percent of union coaches who voted favored authorization. The union said Friday coaches want to negotiate health care, the sport elimination process and employment nonrenewal procedure.
The union represents about 5,500 faculty and coaches at Bloomsburg, California, Cheyney, Clarion, East Stroudsburg, Edinboro, Indiana, Kutztown, Lock Haven, Mansfield, Millersville, Shippensburg, Slippery Rock, and West Chester universities. Faculty union members previously authorized a strike.
Members have worked under contracts that expired June 30 of last year.
But state system spokesman Kenn Marshall has said a strike could harm students.
