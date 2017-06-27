SLATINGTON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania auto salvage yard has been destroyed in a dramatic blaze punctuated by a series of explosions.
The fire was reported Monday afternoon at Hanna’s Auto and Truck Recycling Center in Washington Township. It appeared to start near an office building and spread out to the junked cars in the yard.
Witnesses describe flames as high as the sky, black smoke that could be seen for miles and loud bangs.
Friedens Fire Chief Joel Merkel says a few of the explosions were of oil cans and tires popping.
Most Read Stories
- UW study finds Seattle’s minimum wage is costing jobs
- Costco is testing a new burger in Seattle, and it might remind you of Shake Shack
- Check out the Pike Place Market’s $74M addition: See 360-degree views of the new MarketFront VIEW
- The Willows Inn on Lummi Island to pay workers $149K for wage, overtime violations
- Calling their bluff: A Seattle doctor pegs what the GOP health bill is really about | Danny Westneat
No one was hurt and the fire was under control within an hour.
The cause is under investigation.