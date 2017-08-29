BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — The head trainer for Penn State’s football team could testify as a preliminary hearing resumes for members of a fraternity facing criminal charges over the death of a pledge.
A district judge in Pennsylvania plans Wednesday to take up a defense request to hold trainer Tim Bream in contempt.
Bream was in the Beta Theta Pi house the night in February that 19-year-old pledge Tim Piazza consumed a dangerous amount of alcohol and fell repeatedly.
Eighteen fraternity members and the fraternity itself face a range of charges, from involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault for some, to alcohol violations and hazing offenses for others.
The 19-year-old sophomore from Lebanon, New Jersey, suffered severe head and abdominal injuries. Help wasn’t summoned until the next morning, and he later died at a hospital.