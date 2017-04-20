PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The University of Pennsylvania says unrecognized fraternities and sororities will be held to the same standards as official groups as part of a more formal relationship with the school.
The Philadelphia Inquirer (http://bit.ly/2piwPNQ ) reports the move is based on recommendations from a task force formed last year after sexually suggestive party invitations were sent to freshman women by one of the “underground” groups.
The organizations will be required to follow alcohol and anti-hazing rules or their members could be punished. They will also have to give the school a list of members and the address of any off-campus houses.
In return, they will be recognized as an “Identified Off-Campus Group” and will be eligible for educational programming on sexual assault and other issues.
___
Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com
