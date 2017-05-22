PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The foundation started by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen has given a $9.25 million grant to the University of Pennsylvania for concussion research.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports (http://bit.ly/2rIJ9Vr ) the research will study what happens to the brain at a cellular and network level when someone gets a concussion.

The research will be led by David Meaney, chair of bioengineering in the School of Engineering and Applied Science, and Douglas Smith, director of the Center for Brain Injury and Repair at the Perelman School of Medicine.

Meaney says the project will involve 10 faculty members from Penn, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and Duke and Columbia universities.

They hope to identify more quickly which patients will have difficulty in recovering as a way to individualize treatment.

