NEW YORK (AP) — Penelope Cruz is headed to television to play fashion designer Donatella Versace in the third installment of “American Crime Story” on FX.
The Academy Award-winning actress will star in the 10-episode series focused on the 1997 slaying of Versace’s brother, Gianni. Donatella Versace took over the famed fashion house after her brother was killed.
Co-executive produced by Ryan Murphy, the Versace story is expected to air in early 2018.
Cruz won a supporting actress Oscar in 2009 for “Vicky Cristina Barcelona,” directed by Woody Allen. She has appeared in numerous other films including the blockbuster “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” with Johnny Depp.
Most Read Stories
- An era ends for Starbucks and Howard Schultz
- Washington hires Syracuse assistant Mike Hopkins for men's basketball job
- Husky AD Jennifer Cohen is on the spot after a surprising hire of Mike Hopkins | Matt Calkins
- Police: Pregnant 19-year-old accused of raping boy, 14
- Estranged daughter sues ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen, alleging she was molested as a child
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.