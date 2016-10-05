FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Some Mexican-Americans are taking issue with Republican Mike Pence brushing off GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump’s comments on Mexican immigrants as “that Mexican thing.”
Pence chided Democrat Tim Kaine’s repeated mention of Trump’s comments on immigrants during Tuesday night’s vice presidential debate, telling him at one point: “Senator, you’ve whipped out that Mexican thing again.”
The Indiana governor’s remark has quickly become one of the most talked about moments from the forum, trending online under #ThatMexicanThing . Twitter ranks it as the third-most tweeted about moment of the debate.
Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s campaign has apparently taken note of the online attention. Visitors to ThatMexicanThing.com are being redirected to Clinton’s campaign website.
