CAMP BONIFAS, South Korea — President Donald Trump asserted Sunday that China was working with the United States on “the North Korea problem,” and his vice president visited a military base near the Demilitarized Zone separating the Koreas a day after the North conducted a failed missile launch.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, who has called the failed missile launch “a provocation,” arrived at Camp Bonifas on Monday morning for a briefing with military leaders and to meet with American troops stationed there.

The joint U.S.-South Korean military camp is just outside the 2.5-mile-wide DMZ. Pence’s visit, full of Cold War symbolism, comes amid increasing tensions and heated rhetoric on the Korean Peninsula.

While the North did not conduct a nuclear test, the specter of a potential escalated U.S. response trailed Pence as he began a 10-day trip to Asia amid increasing tensions and heated rhetoric.

Trump’s national-security adviser cited Trump’s recent decision to order missile strikes in Syria after a chemical attack blamed on the Assad government as a sign that the president “is clearly comfortable making tough decisions.” But at the same time, H.R. McMaster said, “it’s time for us to undertake all actions we can, short of a military option, to try to resolve this peacefully.”

On ABC’s “This Week,” which aired on Sunday, McMaster said the U.S. would rely on its allies as well as on Chinese leadership to resolve the issues with North Korea.

Pence will hold meetings with leaders in South Korea and Japan during the trip, which will also include stops in Indonesia and Australia. He will aim to reassure allies in South Korea and Japan that the United States will take appropriate steps to defend them against North Korean aggression.

A North Korean missile exploded during launch Sunday, U.S. and South Korean officials said. The high-profile failure came as the North tried to showcase its nuclear and missile capabilities around the birth anniversary of the North’s late founder and as a U.S. aircraft carrier neared the Korean Peninsula.

Trump, spending the Easter weekend at his Florida resort, reinforced his commitment to the armed forces. “Our military is building and is rapidly becoming stronger than ever before,” he tweeted.

After arriving in the South Korean capital, Pence placed a wreath at Seoul National Cemetery and then worshipped with military personnel at an Easter church service at the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan.

Along with the deployment of the U.S. aircraft carrier and other vessels into waters off the Korean Peninsula, thousands of U.S. and South Korean troops, tanks and other weaponry were deployed last month in their biggest joint military exercises. That led North Korea to issue routine threats of attacks on its rivals if they show signs of aggression.