PAGO PAGO, American Samoa (AP) — US Vice President Mike Pence is thanking US service members based in American Samoa.
Pence addressed about 200 soldiers during a refueling stop in Pago Pago on Sunday. The Vice President noted “challenging times” in the Asia Pacific and told the troops the Trump administration was seeking a large increase in military funding.
He also dedicated a sign that will greet visitors at a veterans clinic.
Pence met with American Samoan officials and troops on his way to Hawaii at the end of a tour of the Asia Pacific region that included a stop along the Demilitarized Zone separating North and South Korea.
Most Read Stories
- New wife feels sting of inheritance-plan snub | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle’s March for Science draws thousands on Earth Day — including a Nobel Prize winner WATCH
- Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Corn on the Cob with Charred Lime Crema
- Car brings down power lines, causing I-5 shutdown and outages in North Seattle
- Boeing issues new layoff notices to 429 workers in Washington state
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.