PAGO PAGO, American Samoa (AP) — US Vice President Mike Pence is thanking US service members based in American Samoa.

Pence addressed about 200 soldiers during a refueling stop in Pago Pago on Sunday. The Vice President noted “challenging times” in the Asia Pacific and told the troops the Trump administration was seeking a large increase in military funding.

He also dedicated a sign that will greet visitors at a veterans clinic.

Pence met with American Samoan officials and troops on his way to Hawaii at the end of a tour of the Asia Pacific region that included a stop along the Demilitarized Zone separating North and South Korea.