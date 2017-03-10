WASHINGTON (AP) — House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is suggesting the FBI director should come forward to dispute President Donald Trump’s baseless claim that he was wiretapped by former President Barack Obama.
Asked Friday about James Comey’s responsibility in the matter, Pelosi responded: “Theoretically do I think that a director of the FBI who knows for a fact that something is mythology but misleading to the American people, and he should set the record straight? Yes, I do think he should say that publicly.”
Trump’s claim, Pelosi added, “couldn’t possibly be true.”
Trump made the claim over Twitter about Obama wiretapping him, without evidence. Comey has privately urged the Justice Department to dispute the claim but has not come forward to do so himself.
Pelosi spoke at a Christian Science Monitor breakfast.
