ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania pediatrician has been acquitted of charges he indecently assaulted a woman while examining her infant.
The Morning Call reports (http://bit.ly/2toYJZX) the Lehigh County jury deliberated for three hours Thursday before reaching a verdict.
Seven women have accused in 43-year-old Dr. Jarret Patton of sexually assaulting them in the room while he examined their kids, but Patton faced a criminal charge involving only one woman.
Prosecutors argued it was ridiculous that seven women who didn’t know one another came up with similar stories about Patton.
Patton’s attorney picked apart the women’s accounts and questioned the credibility of the main accuser, a former heroin user who didn’t immediately call police.
To find him guilty, jurors would have had to unanimously agree he rubbed against the women for sexual gratification.
Information from: The Morning Call, http://www.mcall.com