GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a police vehicle in Gulfport.
Police spokesman Sgt. Josh Bromen says the accident occurred Thursday night on U.S. 49.
An investigation is being led by the Biloxi Police Department and the Harrison County coroner. Officials say the victim is a 54-year-old man, but his name hasn’t been released.
A heavy rainstorm hit the area about the time the person was struck, but details about how the accident occurred are still unclear. Afterward, several officers were working the scene of the crash with accident-reconstruction devices.
Most Read Stories
- What you need to know about Inauguration Day protests, events in Seattle
- Christopher Monfort, killer of Seattle police officer, found dead in prison cell
- 50,000 expected to attend Seattle women’s march day after Trump inauguration WATCH
- Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos sold out for UW speech; WSU event canceled due to weather
- Why are home prices so high? Seattle has 2nd-lowest rate of homes for sale in U.S.
Witnesses coming out of a Wal-Mart store more than 200 yards from the accident say they heard an impact.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.