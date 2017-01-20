GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a police vehicle in Gulfport.

Police spokesman Sgt. Josh Bromen says the accident occurred Thursday night on U.S. 49.

An investigation is being led by the Biloxi Police Department and the Harrison County coroner. Officials say the victim is a 54-year-old man, but his name hasn’t been released.

A heavy rainstorm hit the area about the time the person was struck, but details about how the accident occurred are still unclear. Afterward, several officers were working the scene of the crash with accident-reconstruction devices.

Witnesses coming out of a Wal-Mart store more than 200 yards from the accident say they heard an impact.