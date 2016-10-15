It appears that local celebrity was not enough to save Pedals the walking bear during New Jersey’s five-day hunting season for black bears, which began Monday.

Pedals, a beloved American black bear who walked upright and strolled around the suburbs of New Jersey like a Hanna-Barbera cartoon character come to life, was believed to have been killed by a hunter last week, animal-welfare activists said. His age was not known.

Since 2014, residents of Rockaway Township have posted videos online of the bear strolling through their neighborhoods and backyards with admirable posture, his forepaws pulled close to his chest. Many commented that on first glance, Pedals resembled a man wearing a bear suit.

But it appears local celebrity was not enough to save Pedals during the state’s five-day hunting season for black bears, which began Monday and allowed hunters to kill bears with a bow and arrow for the first time since the 1960s. He was one of 487 bears killed by hunters in New Jersey last week.

It was unknown whether Pedals walked upright because his forepaws were injured or if he had been born with a congenital defect, but either way his supporters had organized into an online community to promote his well-being. On Friday, an administrator of a Facebook group dedicated to the bear posted an anguished statement for its more than 21,000 followers. It was tagged “feeling heartbroken.”

“PEDALS IS DEAD,” the statement said, which accused authorities of not doing enough to protect a local treasure and said the state’s Department of Environmental Protection and the Division of Fish and Wildlife “really don’t have a heart.”

“For the hundreds and thousands of animal lovers who were following his story, I am sorry that we have this sad news to bring to you,” the statement said. “PEDALS is at peace now because his beautiful soul left his body when he was killed.”

Bob Considine, a spokesman for the Department of Environmental Protection, said Saturday that a dead bear with visible injuries had been brought into a check station last week. But in a statement, the department cautioned that it had “no way of verifying the identity of any bear that has not been previously tagged or had a DNA sample previously taken.”

Considine said biologists working for the department had taken pictures of that bear and they would soon be released to the public.

Animal-welfare activists had unsuccessfully tried to get Pedals relocated to a wildlife preserve in New York. A GoFundMe page dedicated to that effort collected more than $22,000, and a petition calling on state officials to facilitate such a move gathered more than 300,000 signatures.

New Jersey is the most densely populated state and its ursine residents have seen their numbers grow, too, since the 1980s, according to the Division of Fish and Wildlife. They have expanded their habitat from their traditional stomping grounds in the forested northwestern part of the state and have been sighted in all 21 counties, the department said.

Bears and humans typically live cheek by jowl with few problems, but tragedy has struck before. In 2014, Darsh Patel, 22, a Rutgers University student, was killed by a black bear while hiking with friends in West Milford, the first death caused by a bear in New Jersey’s history. In 2015, a Boy Scout troop leader was injured in a bear attack while hiking with children in Rockaway Township.