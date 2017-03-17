WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island group’s plan to put up a mural depicting a historic newspaper front page announcing the attack on Pearl Harbor has been canceled because of concerns that the headline used an offensive word.
The Westerly Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2mAcPAl ) that Bricks and Murals voted to cancel plans for the mural. It was going to depict the newspaper’s front page from Dec. 7, 1941, which used an offensive term for describing the Japanese.
The Sun was the only U.S. newspaper at the time with a regular Sunday afternoon edition, and was the first to announce the attack. Other U.S. newspapers printed special editions.
Town Councilor Jean Gagnier, co-chair of the group, worried the mural would bring unwanted attention, such as a white supremacist group taking photos in front of it.
Information from: The Westerly Sun, http://www.thewesterlysun.com
