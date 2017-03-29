EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Regional health care provider PeaceHealth says its mass layoff will affect 85 more Oregon workers than previously reported.

PeaceHealth is eliminating the jobs because of its decision to sell laboratories to Quest Diagnostics, a for-profit company based in New Jersey.

Documents filed in February showed that PeaceHealth planned to lay off 186 workers in Oregon and 142 in Washington.

The Register-Guard reports (https://is.gd/Lz7HCE ) PeaceHealth announced the additional layoffs in a statement Wednesday. That brings the total layoff in Oregon to 271 employees. Most of them work in Lane County, which includes the Eugene-Springfield area.

___

Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com