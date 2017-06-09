LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cinematographer Fred Koenekamp, who won an Oscar for the 1974 disaster epic “The Towering Inferno,” has died. He was 94.
A representative for the American Society of Cinematographers said Friday that Koenekamp died on May 31.
With over 90 credits to his name, Koenekamp often collaborated with director Franklin J. Schaffner. He earned Oscar-nominations for Schaffner’s “Patton” and “Islands in the Stream” and was given the ASC Lifetime Achievement Award in 2005.
Koenekamp was born in Los Angeles to an Oscar-nominated cinematographer father. He was a camera operator on “Gunsmoke” before snagging his first cinematography credit on “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” for which he earned two Emmy nominations.
Other notable credits include “Papillon,” ”The Amityville Horror,” ”Beyond the Valley of the Dolls” and “Fun With Dick and Jane.”