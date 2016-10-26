ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An official says the family of a then-7-year-old student who was suspended from school for shaping his breakfast pastry into the shape of a gun has reached a monetary settlement with the school department.
A spokesman for Anne Arundel County schools and the child’s family’s attorney confirmed the settlement Tuesday to local news media, but neither would release any details.
In 2013, school officials said Park Elementary student Josh Welch nibbled the Pop-Tart-like pastry into the shape of a gun and pointed it at another student. The boy was suspended from the Brooklyn Park-based school for two days.
The suspension drew widespread news media attention as the boy and his father, B.J. Welch, appeared on CNN and Fox News.
Welch family attorney Robin Ficker says public schools shouldn’t be allowed to suspend a student “unless there’s actual bodily injury or a weapon brought onto campus.”
