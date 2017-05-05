DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio pastor has been sentenced to 18 years to life in prison in the death of his foster son, and his wife received three years for endangering the child.
The Dayton Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2qABuL4 ) 38-year-old Torace Weaver and 40-year-old Shureka Weaver were sentenced Friday.
Torace Weaver was convicted last month on murder and other charges in the death of 2-year-old Stanley Thomas III. Prosecutors say Shureka Weaver failed to get Stanley treatment for a severe burn.
Torace Weave’s attorney says an appeal is planned. Shureka Weaver’s attorney didn’t return telephone messages.
Most Read Stories
- Fourth man accuses Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of paying him for sex
- Go to counseling to deal with that man-child you married | Dear Carolyn
- 5 shot, 1 woman fatally, in Central District, University District, South Seattle VIEW
- More records fall: Median home price hits $722,000 in Seattle and $880,000 on Eastside
- Redhook owner will close and sell large Woodinville brewery, focus on Capitol Hill brewpub VIEW
Torace Weaver told police Stanley slipped off a table and hit his head while playing “Superman” at a church in November 2015.
A coroner said Stanley died of a catastrophic skull fracture and had numerous blunt force injuries and disfiguring burns.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.