LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — A suburban Portland pastor who won an AR-15 rifle from a raffle will not be charged for giving it to a gun-owning friend for safekeeping without a background check.

The Oregon State Police said Thursday that authorities could not prove Rev. Jeremy Lucas had transferred the rifle as alleged.

The Christ Church Episcopal Parish pastor in Lake Oswego declined to speak with police.

Lucas drew national attention this summer when he used $3,000 in church funds to buy as many rifle raffle tickets as he could for a softball league fundraiser.

He has said he wanted to win to destroy the gun.

A recent state law makes transferring a gun without a background check illegal, even if the arrangement is between private parties and no money changes hands.