BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — The former pastor of a Connecticut church has pleaded no contest to charges that he fleeced two parishioners out of a combined $400,000.
Prosecutors say 67-year-old Robert Genevicz faces 60 years in prison at sentencing May 26 after entering his plea Monday. He remains free on $100,000 bond.
The Connecticut Post (http://bit.ly/2m2q2Fx ) reports that Genevicz and his lawyer refused to comment after the hearing.
Authorities say as pastor of Stratford Baptist Church, Genevicz stole nearly $200,000 from retired school teacher Patricia Stosak and $200,000 from the estate of 88-year-old Arthur Devack. Both have since died.
Police say Genevicz took out loans under Devack’s name to buy two Mercedes-Benzes, one for him and one for an alleged accomplice.
Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com
