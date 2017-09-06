SOMERSET, N.Y. (AP) — The pastor at a Pennsylvania church says a member of his congregation was the young man whose body was found off New York’s Lake Ontario shore after a kayaking trip with his twin brother and a friend.

Authorities haven’t released the men’s names, but Pastor Ronald Anderson of the Calvary Baptist Church, in Altoona, tells media outlets that the deceased man is 21-year-old Jacob McCormick.

Police in Niagara County say two 21-year-old men and an 18-year-old friend set out in separate kayaks from a state park late Monday morning. When the men didn’t return and lake conditions worsened, relatives contacted police.

The U.S. Coast Guard and police searched the water and shoreline. Anderson says the body found offshore Tuesday morning was Jacob’s. His brother, Nathaniel, and Joseph Williams made it to shore safely earlier that morning.