OLD LYME, Conn. (AP) — The former pastor of a Connecticut church has been convicted of sexually assaulting female parishioners, including a 15-year-old girl who later had suicidal thoughts.
The Day (http://bit.ly/2r48J7r ) reports the assaults occurred in 2014 and 2015 when 59-year-old Francisco Moran was pastor at Good Samaritan Church in Old Lyme.
Prosecutors say he inappropriately touched a woman who attended the church when she was at his Clinton home seeking help. They say he also reached under the shirt of the woman’s teenage daughter.
A jury on Thursday found Moran guilty of sexual assault and other counts.
He had been free while awaiting trial but was taken into custody after the conviction pending sentencing.
Moran was removed as pastor after the assaults came to light. His attorney Charles K. Thompson declined to comment on the verdict.
Information from: The Day, http://www.theday.com
