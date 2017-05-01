READING, Pa. (AP) — The pastor of a church that rejects modern medicine again faces a criminal charge related to his granddaughter’s death from pneumonia, less than two weeks after the prosecution was thrown out.
Berks County prosecutor Jonathan Kurland said Monday that a charge was refiled against 72-year-old Rowland Foster based on a belief the district judge made a legal mistake in dismissing the case last month.
Foster is accused of failing to properly report suspected abuse.
His 2-year-old granddaughter died in November from what a forensic pathologist says was a highly treatable case of pneumonia.
Rowland Foster’s lawyer didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.
The girl’s parents await trial on involuntary manslaughter charges.
The grandfather’s case could be assigned to another judge for the May 10 preliminary hearing.
