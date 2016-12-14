DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A former CIA director and British prime minister are not mincing words about U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s claim that he doesn’t need daily intelligence briefings.
Former U.S. spymaster Leon Panetta said on Wednesday at the Arab Strategy Forum in Dubai that he has “never seen a president who has said, ‘I don’t want that stuff’.”
He says: “Never seen it.”
Former British Prime Minister David Cameron then jumped in and said “it won’t last.”
Panetta added: “It can’t last.”
Trump said on “Fox News Sunday” that he’s not interested in daily intelligence briefings unless developments change enough to merit his attention.
Trump also said: “I’m, like, a smart person. I don’t have to be told the same thing in the same words every single day for the next eight years.”
