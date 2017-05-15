HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — Rail passengers are gaining more access to Hoboken Terminal after repairs from September’s train crash at the station.
More walkways to reach tracks were to be available to commuters on Monday, and a temporary green wall restricting access was to be taken down.
Track 6 has also reopened.
A woman standing on a platform was killed and more than 100 people were injured when a New Jersey Transit train slammed into the station on Sept. 29. It was later revealed the engineer suffered from sleep apnea.
