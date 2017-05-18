NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey Transit train has traveled through at least eight stops with a door open and has been pulled out of service. A passenger captured video of it.
Rider Jeffrey Spitery shared cellphone video with WNBC-TV (http://bit.ly/2q18eZP ) showing people moving around the train Tuesday night while the wind from the open door whips their hair.
Spitery says the train stopped at Newark Penn Station while a conductor searched for an open door. The train then continued. Spitery says as the train approached his stop in Metuchen he found a door “wide open.”
New Jersey Transit says a train should not move while a door is open. It says it’s investigating.
Most Read Stories
- Why the obituary for Eudocia Tomas Pulido didn’t tell the story of her life in slavery
- Alaska Airlines will start passenger flights from Everett’s Paine Field
- 'Lola' Pulido lived life of devotion to family
- Hey, hey, hey, goodbye! Wettest rainy season in Seattle history nears end as heat wave begins
- Chris Cornell, leading voice for Soundgarden and Seattle grunge, dies in suicide
There’s no indication anyone was injured while the train door was open.