INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A passenger with an unarmed driver who was killed by Indianapolis police officers says the car crashed and the air bag hit the driver in the face just before he was shot, but that he wasn’t reaching for a weapon.

Police say two officers fired on 45-year-old Aaron Bailey early June 29 after he fled a traffic stop.

Twenty-six-year-old Shiwanda Ward told WRTV (http://bit.ly/2sUC03G ) that Bailey was shot and killed “for no apparent reason.” She says officers thought he was reaching for a gun, when he was buffeted by the air bag.

The department has said no gun was found at the scene. Police Chief Bryan Roach expects the officers involved to appear before a grand jury.

A department spokesman declined to comment Friday on Ward’s account.