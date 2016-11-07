TOKYO (AP) — Parts of a main street have collapsed in a city in southern Japan, creating a huge sinkhole and cutting off power, water and gas supplies to parts of the city.
Authorities said no injuries were reported from Tuesday’s pre-sunrise collapse in downtown Fukuoka, which created a massive sinkhole in the middle of the business district.
Officials said the cause of the collapse in the city’s Hakata district is under investigation, but linked it to ongoing subway construction nearby. A smaller sinkhole occurred in Fukuoka in 2014 at another location of the subway construction.
The massive cave-in, more than half an Olympic-size pool, appeared near the city’s busy Hakata station, with muddy underground water flowing into the hole.
Most Read Stories
- Shift among Cuban American voters could deliver Florida to Donald Trump
- 1 Washington state Democratic elector won’t support Clinton, another won’t commit
- What the national media are saying about the Huskies' College Football Playoff chances: 'Where's the love?'
- Seahawks have a good Sunday without playing
- The Seattle Times' endorsements for the Nov. 8 general election | The Times recommends
The incident prompted the evacuation of some residents in nearby buildings.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.