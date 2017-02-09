NEW YORK (AP) — The partner of a New York City police officer shot and killed by a suspected bicycle thief has testified in court about the 2015 shooting.
Officer Omar Wallace said Thursday he saw Tyrone Howard get off his bicycle, and instead of running, pull out a gun and start firing. Wallace says the first shot struck Officer Randolph Holder in the head and he “fell immediately.”
Holder was responding to a report of shots fired and a bicycle stolen at gunpoint in East Harlem.
The Daily News reports (http://nydn.us/2kxRlpZ ) that jurors also saw video of the chaotic scene following the shooting. The video showed officers carrying the stricken Holder to an emergency services van.
Howard’s lawyer says they may have gotten the wrong man.
The trial is to continue on Friday.
