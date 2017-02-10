RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican efforts in the North Carolina legislature to reduce Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s authority in choosing his Cabinet are back in state court.

A three-judge panel scheduled arguments Friday on whether to extend their recent temporary block on a law requiring state Senate confirmation of Cooper’s Cabinet secretaries.

The GOP-controlled legislature passed the law shortly before Cooper took office, one of several provisions approved to check Cooper’s powers.

Cooper’s attorneys say confirmation usurps his authority to carry out core executive functions. Republicans respond that the state Constitution gives senators “advice and consent” powers with gubernatorial appointees.

The governor wants the law blocked at least until a hearing scheduled for March.