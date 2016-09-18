Partial list of winners at the annual Primetime Emmy Awards, announced Sunday by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
1. Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Louie Anderson, “Baskets.”
2. Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series: Alan Yang and Aziz Ansari, “Master of None.”
3. Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live.”
4. Directing, Comedy Series: Jill Soloway, “Transparent.”
5. Actress, Comedy Series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep.”
6. Actor, Comedy Series: Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent.”
7. Reality-Competition Program: “The Voice.”
8. Outstanding Writing in a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special: D.V. BeVincentis, “The People v. O.J. Simpson American Crime Story.”
9. Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Regina King, “American Crime.”
10. Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama: Susanne Bier, “The Night Manager.”
11. Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Sterling K. Brown, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”
