Partial list of winners for the 89th annual Academy Awards presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight.”
Makeup and Hairstyling: “Suicide Squad,” Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson.
Costume Design: Colleen Atwood, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.”
Documentary Feature: O.J.: Made in America,” Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow.
